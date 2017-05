** Reliance Industries down 2 pct, Oil India falls 2.3 pct and Cairn India lower 3.1 pct

** Prices of domestically produced natural gas would fall about 10.5 pct from April 1

** Local gas prices to fall to $5.02 per mmBtu from $5.61 - Oil Ministry source

** Govt in October raised gas prices by about a third to $5.61 per mmBtu to incentivise investments

** Oil and Natural Gas Corp up 1 pct as company may be exempt from paying subsidies to fuel retailers in March quarter (Reuters Messaging: aman.shah.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)