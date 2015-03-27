** Indian shares seen range-bound, with focus on oil prices
due to rising tensions in the Middle East
** End of fiscal year at end of March could spark some
volatility
** Bonds and rupee also seen range-bound
** Focus is primarily on liquidity conditions given banks
and debt/FX markets are closed from Wednesday through Friday
** Investors also eyeing RBI's upcoming policy review on
April 7
** The NSE index is likely to trade between 8,250
and 8,650 - traders
** The partially convertible rupee is seen in a
62.00 to 62.80 range during the week with RBI moves watched
** The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
in a 7.70 to 7.82 percent range
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Tues: India Feb. fiscal deficit
Wedns: Debt/FX markets closed
Thurs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend RBI financial
inclusion event
India manufacturing PMI
Stock/debt/FX markets closed
Fri: India FX reserves data
Stock/debt/FX markets closed
(indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/swati.bhat@thomsonreu
ters.com)