** Indian shares seen range-bound, with focus on oil prices due to rising tensions in the Middle East

** End of fiscal year at end of March could spark some volatility

** Bonds and rupee also seen range-bound

** Focus is primarily on liquidity conditions given banks and debt/FX markets are closed from Wednesday through Friday

** Investors also eyeing RBI's upcoming policy review on April 7

** The NSE index is likely to trade between 8,250 and 8,650 - traders

** The partially convertible rupee is seen in a 62.00 to 62.80 range during the week with RBI moves watched

** The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen in a 7.70 to 7.82 percent range

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tues: India Feb. fiscal deficit Wedns: Debt/FX markets closed Thurs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend RBI financial

inclusion event

India manufacturing PMI

Stock/debt/FX markets closed Fri: India FX reserves data

Stock/debt/FX markets closed (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/swati.bhat@thomsonreu ters.com)