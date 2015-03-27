** Big moves on volume on Card Factory with the
greeting cards retailer among the top percentage gainers on the
FTSE mid-cap index
** More than 5.5 mln shares were traded by 11:15 GMT,
compared with their 30-day moving average of about 377,000
shares.
** Nomura reiterated "buy" with a target price of 300p on
the stock. The brokerage see a return of cash as "highly
likely", but raised doubts over the timing, quantum and form of
it.
** Card Factory shares slumped 5 pct on Wed after robust
full-year earnings, on lack of clarity on cash return
.
** The retailer, which got listed in May, said it would
return surplus capital to shareholders, but did not provide
details on Wed.
** Shares shed some of the gains to trade at 306p, up 4.6
pct. Up to Thursday's close, Card Factory stock had gained about
8 pct this year.
