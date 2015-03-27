UPDATE 3-Starboard buys 5.7 pct stake in Parexel, joining other activists
* Corvex also in the stock, sources say; Jana too - filing (Adds company statement, Corvex and Jana stake information, byline)
March 27 China Construction Bank Corp
* Q4 net profit at 37.5 billion yuan ($6.03 billion) - Reuters calculation
* Says 2014 net profit at 227.8 billion yuan
* Says interest margin at 2.8 percent
Source text in English: bit.ly/1BtLakL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2145 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Corvex also in the stock, sources say; Jana too - filing (Adds company statement, Corvex and Jana stake information, byline)
BARI, Italy, May 11 Top euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials will discuss debt relief for Greece early on Friday, on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in the Italian city of Bari, officials said.