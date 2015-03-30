BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Shares of India's Pennar Industries Ltd gain 6.5 pct
** The company's unit, Pennar Engineered Buildings Systems Ltd, files for a public issue
** Move seen as unlocking value in subsidiaries and creating bullish sentiment in respective stocks-traders (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.