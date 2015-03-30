BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Shares of India's Gulshan Polyols surge 7 pct
** Reliance Mid and Small Cap Fund buys 595,000 shares or 6.7 pct of the company's equity - BSE
** Heavy institutional interest generates fresh buying in the stock - traders
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.