** TVS Motor Co Ltd shares fall 2.7 pct

** CLSA starts with a "sell" rating and a target of 190 rupees, citing sky-high expectations

** Says earnings will rise but miss consensus estimates sharply

** After a strong 23 pct growth in FY15, we expect TVS' volume CAGR to come down to 10 pct over FY15-18, CLSA says