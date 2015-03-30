BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** TVS Motor Co Ltd shares fall 2.7 pct
** CLSA starts with a "sell" rating and a target of 190 rupees, citing sky-high expectations
** Says earnings will rise but miss consensus estimates sharply
** After a strong 23 pct growth in FY15, we expect TVS' volume CAGR to come down to 10 pct over FY15-18, CLSA says (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.