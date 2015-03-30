** India's Magma Fincorp shares surge 15 pct

** Heading for their biggest single-day gain since June 16, 2009

** Company says board to meet later in day to consider preferential issue of shares

** U.S. PE giant KKR Co LP has about 16 pct stake in Magma - Reuters data

** Stock down 7.7 pct YTD compared with broader NSE index's 1.5 pct gain