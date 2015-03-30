March 30 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 1.2 percent y/y at 2.9 billion yuan ($467.28 million)

* Says expects Q1 net profit up 180-230 percent y/y at 750-884 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bIrggO; bit.ly/1Mms8Ig

