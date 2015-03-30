BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 1.2 percent y/y at 2.9 billion yuan ($467.28 million)
* Says expects Q1 net profit up 180-230 percent y/y at 750-884 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bIrggO; bit.ly/1Mms8Ig
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2061 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv