(Repeats to widen distribution)

* The one-day call rate rose to 8.45 percent, the highest since Feb. 11

* Forward dollar/rupee premiums for Monday and Tuesday for April 6 settlement are also soaring: the tomm-next forward is trading around 18 percent, while the cash-spot is at 15 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data

* Traders cite concerns about availability of rupee funds, given that debt/FX markets are closed from Wednesday to Friday due to local holidays

* The long break coincides with the end of the fiscal year, a time when short-term borrowing costs tend to already rise since banks tend to hold on to cash

* Forwards traded on Monday and Tuesday will thus next be settled only on April 6, meaning any borrowing has to be done for seven-days (Reuters Messaging: suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)