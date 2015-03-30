BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Qingdao Eastsoft Communication Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs MOU with HP's China unit on smart home services
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BVQcGp
NEW YORK, May 8 No. 2 U.S. exchange operator Bats said on Monday it plans to offer a cheaper alternative to the closing auctions for New York Stock Exchange- and Nasdaq-listed securities, taking aim at one of the busiest and most-lucrative trading periods of the day.