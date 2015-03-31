BUZZ-India's Canara Bank falls on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
** Infosys shares gain 1.7 pct
** CLSA raises target to 2,800 rupees from 2,500 rupees and reiterates high-conviction "buy" rating
** Says Infosys should see stronger revenue growth in FY16/17 as it gains leadership in digital and traditional services while improving client mining
** "We expect it to offer more attractive returns for shareholders through a higher dividend-payout ratio (at least 40 pct) and opportunistic buybacks," CLSA says
** Also expects greater M&A activity to strengthen its position in social, mobile, analytics and cloud services (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
** Shares of Union Bank of India Ltd fall as much 3.6 pct in early trade