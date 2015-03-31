** Infosys shares gain 1.7 pct

** CLSA raises target to 2,800 rupees from 2,500 rupees and reiterates high-conviction "buy" rating

** Says Infosys should see stronger revenue growth in FY16/17 as it gains leadership in digital and traditional services while improving client mining

** "We expect it to offer more attractive returns for shareholders through a higher dividend-payout ratio (at least 40 pct) and opportunistic buybacks," CLSA says

** Also expects greater M&A activity to strengthen its position in social, mobile, analytics and cloud services (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)