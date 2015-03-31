BUZZ-India's Canara Bank falls on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
** Videocon International Ltd gains 5 pct
** Videocon d2h Ltd IPO-BHAB.BO, the satellite television arm of the Videocon Group, will list on NASDAQ later in the day
** Analysts say some relative valuation play might be seen due to listing of the group's arm (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Union Bank of India Ltd fall as much 3.6 pct in early trade