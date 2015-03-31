** Shares in India's Just Dial Ltd gain as much as 2.5 pct

** Goldman Sachs buys 2.7 percent stake in the company - NSE

** Goldman buys stake valued around $48 million from U.S. hedge fund, Tiger Global Management LLC, an early-stage investor in the company - NSE

(Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)