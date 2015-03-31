BUZZ-India's Canara Bank falls on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
** Shares in India's Just Dial Ltd gain as much as 2.5 pct
** Goldman Sachs buys 2.7 percent stake in the company - NSE
** Goldman buys stake valued around $48 million from U.S. hedge fund, Tiger Global Management LLC, an early-stage investor in the company - NSE
** Shares of Union Bank of India Ltd fall as much 3.6 pct in early trade