** Zenotech Laboratories Ltd up 5 pct to its daily upper limit

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries offers to acquire about 9.7 mln Zenotech shares at 20.87 rupees per share under open offer - BSE filing (bit.ly/1CrmyN8)

** A mandatory open offer for Zenotech has been triggered following the Sun-Ranbaxy Laboratories deal

** Ranbaxy owns 46.84 pct in Zenotech, while Japan's Daiichi Sankyo holds 20 pct - BSE data

** Sun may own about 74.9 pct of Zenotech on successful completion of open offer - Reuters Calculation (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)