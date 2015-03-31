By Sohee Kim
SEOUL, March 31 Sales at South Korean duty free
shops jumped a record 21.6 percent in 2014, finance ministry
data showed on Tuesday, as a flood of Chinese visitors splashed
out on cosmetics and other luxury goods.
South Korea is the world's biggest duty free shopping
market, with sales at its 43 outlets rising to 8.3 trillion won
($7.47 billion) last year. This was fuelled by a nearly 42
percent increase in Chinese tourists to a record 6 million, out
of 14 million visitors.
The Korea Tourism Organization expects a 16-17 percent rise
in Chinese tourists this year, and the government said in
October it will issue more licences for city-based duty free
shops.
Sales at 17 downtown-based duty free shops rose 32.2 percent
last year to 5.4 trillion won, while those at 20 airport-based
shops increased 5.9 percent to 2.5 trillion won.
Lotte Duty Free, part of Lotte Shopping, and the
Samsung Group's Hotel Shilla Co Ltd, the
two largest South Korean duty free chains, aim to expand
overseas amid intensifying domestic competition.
In the first two months of 2015, Chinese visitors to South
Korea rose 46.2 percent, Nomura said in a report reiterating its
"buy" ratings on cosmetics makers Amorepacific Corp,
LG Household & Health Care Ltd and Cosmax Inc
.
"With more Chinese tourists preferring Korea over Hong Kong
and Macau, favourable policies and exchange rate, and growing
popularity of Korean culture, we maintain our positive outlook
on the rapid growth of Chinese inbound tourists," Nomura analyst
Cara Song wrote.
($1 = 1,110.90 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Richard Borsuk)