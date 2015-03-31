** Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gains 2.4 pct

** The generic drug maker remains confident of a faster resolution of US FDA observations at the Srikakulam plant - CLSA

** Company in Nov. said it received some inspectional observations from US FDA on Srikakulam

** CLSA says one of its customers has received approval for a product, referencing a drug master file from this facility

** Adds company has initiated site transfer for key products including generic Nexium to its own site