BUZZ-India's Canara Bank falls on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
** Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gains 2.4 pct
** The generic drug maker remains confident of a faster resolution of US FDA observations at the Srikakulam plant - CLSA
** Company in Nov. said it received some inspectional observations from US FDA on Srikakulam
** CLSA says one of its customers has received approval for a product, referencing a drug master file from this facility
** Adds company has initiated site transfer for key products including generic Nexium to its own site (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
** Shares of Union Bank of India Ltd fall as much 3.6 pct in early trade