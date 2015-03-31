** Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd shares gain 5.6 pct

** Head towards their biggest single-day gain since Feb.18

** The company has allotted 171 million shares to its lenders at 21.77 rupees each, a premium of 57.8 percent to its Monday's close

** Shares have fallen nearly 18 pct in March compared with a 4.4 pct fall in the broader NSE index

