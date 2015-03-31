** The bout of market volatility in the first quarter of 2015 is unlikely to subside in the second quarter, which is expected to be news-heavy - Morgan Stanley

** Expect government spending to rise, at least one rate cut if not two, and earnings to be better than in the previous quarter

** Progress on land bill and the national goods and services tax bill also on watch in Q2

** The bank adds the government has budgeted doubling of divestments, bunching of supply is a risk to short-term equity prices

** MSCI India trading at 17.5x of 1-year forward earnings compared with 12.5 times for MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan index - Thomson Reuters DataStream (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)