PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 31 Guangdong Advertising Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 47.85 pct y/y at 425.15 million yuan ($68.57 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GaryYV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $97.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: