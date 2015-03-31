UPDATE 2-Big claims dent Munich Re's core business profit, shares fall
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
March 31 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says it and units plan to sell stakes in a property unit to Huayi Brothers Media Corp's entertainment investment unit for 400 million yuan ($64.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BGhaSB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
* Guangzhou new boundary real estate has increased its registered capital from rmb510 million to rmb610 million