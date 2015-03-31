BUZZ-India's Canara Bank falls on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
** Strides Arcolab Ltd gains 2.2 pct, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd up 2 pct
** American Society of Health-System Pharmacists website shows Tacrolimus currently in shortage
** Dr.Reddy's has 28 pct market share, while Strides has around 2 pct for this drug - Analysts
** Tacrolimus is used during organ rejection in patients receiving liver, kidney, or heart transplants
** Generic Tacrolimus has annual sales of $600 mln in United States - Analysts
** Strides received USFDA approval in July 14 to launch Tacrolimus capsules
** Dr.Reddy's also gains on hopes of FDA resolution of Srikakulam plant
** Shares of Union Bank of India Ltd fall as much 3.6 pct in early trade