** Strides Arcolab Ltd gains 2.2 pct, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd up 2 pct

** American Society of Health-System Pharmacists website shows Tacrolimus currently in shortage

** Dr.Reddy's has 28 pct market share, while Strides has around 2 pct for this drug - Analysts

** Tacrolimus is used during organ rejection in patients receiving liver, kidney, or heart transplants

** Generic Tacrolimus has annual sales of $600 mln in United States - Analysts

** Strides received USFDA approval in July 14 to launch Tacrolimus capsules

** Dr.Reddy's also gains on hopes of FDA resolution of Srikakulam plant

