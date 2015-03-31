March 31 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd

* Shenzhen properties & resources says expects q1 net profit down about 98.9 percent y/y at about 0.3 million yuan

* Says 2014 net profit up 38.8 percent y/y at 417.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BGMa52; bit.ly/1ILQBRT; bit.ly/1bM2nkg

