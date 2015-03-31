March 31 Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 27 percent y/y at 508 million yuan ($81.95 million)

* Says expects Q1 up 518.5-567.3 percent y/y at 190-205 million yuan ($30.65-33.07 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gb7o0P; bit.ly/1G2Ob2U

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)