BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals receives GMP certificate
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration
March 31 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent to acquire a company in Luoyang for an estimated 1.35 billion yuan ($217.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GIiJ9k
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016