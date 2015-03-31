BRIEF-Navitas announced appointment of David Robb as a Non-Executive Director
* Robb most recently served as Managing Director and CEO of Iluka Resources for ten years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Baida Group Co Ltd
* Says to invest 100 million yuan to set up a medical investment unit in Zhejiang
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xv3wGw
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Robb most recently served as Managing Director and CEO of Iluka Resources for ten years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 March 2017