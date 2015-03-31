German regulator welcomes Chinese interest in nation's banks
FRANKFURT, May 9 Germany top financial regulator BaFin welcomes Chinese interest in German financial institutions, its president said Tuesday.
March 31 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says Xiamen unit receives government subsidies of 150 million yuan ($24.20 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cscbsn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Germany top financial regulator BaFin welcomes Chinese interest in German financial institutions, its president said Tuesday.
* Chang Chee Ching resigns as executive director Source text : (http://bit.ly/2qVl3Ww) Further company coverage: