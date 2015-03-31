Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank

(ZKB)

Issue Amount 110 million swiss franc

Maturity Date March 31,2021

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.71

Reoffer price 100.71

Reoffer yield 0.13 pct

Payment Date April 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)&

AAA (Fitch)

Notes The issue size will total 430 million swiss franc when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0277639933

