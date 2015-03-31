Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- May 09, 2017

Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 9 Nagpur, May 9 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices recovered in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. About 2,000 bags of gram and 2,050 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOODGRAINS & PULSES