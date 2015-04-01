BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Macquarie says downside risks in the Indian equity market are limited from here, while forecasting upside potential for the Nifty
** After a healthy correction, the market is likely factoring in a slower recovery, analyst Rakesh Arora says in a report
** For March, the NSE index lost 4.6 percent, its biggest decline since Aug 2013
** One-year forward earnings estimates for India' large and mid-cap companies fell by 5.3 pct over the last 3 months - StarMine data
** Says earnings estimates have been cut and they now look realistic
** Top picks include Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen and Toubro and Axis Bank
** Adds reforms are creating a strong foundation for growth, with the current session of parliament proving very productive
** Despite the lack of a majority in the upper house of Indian parliament, the government was able to push through key insurance, coal and mining bills (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
