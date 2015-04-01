** Macquarie says downside risks in the Indian equity market are limited from here, while forecasting upside potential for the Nifty

** After a healthy correction, the market is likely factoring in a slower recovery, analyst Rakesh Arora says in a report

** For March, the NSE index lost 4.6 percent, its biggest decline since Aug 2013

** One-year forward earnings estimates for India' large and mid-cap companies fell by 5.3 pct over the last 3 months - StarMine data

** Says earnings estimates have been cut and they now look realistic

** Top picks include Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen and Toubro and Axis Bank

** Adds reforms are creating a strong foundation for growth, with the current session of parliament proving very productive

** Despite the lack of a majority in the upper house of Indian parliament, the government was able to push through key insurance, coal and mining bills