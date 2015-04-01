BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Deutsche Bank turns more positive on state-run banks, citing distress valuations which now factor low RoEs and extremely high credit costs perpetually
** Upgrades Bank of India to "buy" from "hold" and Canara Bank to "hold" from "sell"
** Cites large underperformance, attractive valuation and risk-reward as key reasons for the upgrade
** Also, prefers larger names such as State Bank of India , Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda
** Says government focusing on improving governance in the lenders
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday