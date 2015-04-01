** Deutsche Bank turns more positive on state-run banks, citing distress valuations which now factor low RoEs and extremely high credit costs perpetually

** Upgrades Bank of India to "buy" from "hold" and Canara Bank to "hold" from "sell"

** Cites large underperformance, attractive valuation and risk-reward as key reasons for the upgrade

** Also, prefers larger names such as State Bank of India , Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda

** Says government focusing on improving governance in the lenders

** Stock options, new blood as India's state banks ready for change