BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Shares in Godrej Consumer Products gain 1.1 pct
** Kotak upgrades the stock to "add" from "reduce"
** Cites recent correction, potential margin expansion, and earnings CAGR of 23 pct over FY15-17 as the key reason for the upgrade
** The stock has 18 "buy", 12 "hold", 8 "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday