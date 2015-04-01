** Shares in Godrej Consumer Products gain 1.1 pct

** Kotak upgrades the stock to "add" from "reduce"

** Cites recent correction, potential margin expansion, and earnings CAGR of 23 pct over FY15-17 as the key reason for the upgrade

** The stock has 18 "buy", 12 "hold", 8 "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)