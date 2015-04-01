BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Shares in India's Apollo Tyres gain 1.8 pct and APL Apollo Tubes surge 4.3 pct
** Credit Suisse bought 2.8 mln shares or 0.6 pct in Apollo Tyres - BSE
** HDFC Mutual Fund bought 160,371 shares or 0.7 pct stake in APL Apollo - BSE
** Share purchases by influential institutions create positive sentiment in counter - traders
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday