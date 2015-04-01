BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Shares in Indian airline companies rise
** Jet Airways is up 1.4 pct and SpiceJet 0.9 pct
** India's state-run oil marketing companies cut jet fuel prices (bit.ly/1M2Vl7D)
** Fuel contributes one-third of operational costs of airlines-analysts
** Jet fuel price cut at the beginning of the holidays could help improve margins of airlines-analysts (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday