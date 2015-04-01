** Shares in Indian airline companies rise

** Jet Airways is up 1.4 pct and SpiceJet 0.9 pct

** India's state-run oil marketing companies cut jet fuel prices (bit.ly/1M2Vl7D)

** Fuel contributes one-third of operational costs of airlines-analysts

** Jet fuel price cut at the beginning of the holidays could help improve margins of airlines-analysts