BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Outsourcing company eClerx Services Ltd up 3.3 pct
** Acquires CLX Europe SpA for 25 mln euros ($27 mln); Deal will be funded from eClerx's internal accruals
** EClerx had cash of 4.2 bln rupees as of Dec on its books - Edelweiss
** Broker Emkay says acquisition will be earnings accretive from FY16; Raises FY16/17 EPS by 2.1/2.4 pct
** Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd acted as the exclusive financial adviser to eClerx Services Ltd on this transaction ($1 = 0.9271 euro)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday