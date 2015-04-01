** Outsourcing company eClerx Services Ltd up 3.3 pct

** Acquires CLX Europe SpA for 25 mln euros ($27 mln); Deal will be funded from eClerx's internal accruals

** EClerx had cash of 4.2 bln rupees as of Dec on its books - Edelweiss

** Broker Emkay says acquisition will be earnings accretive from FY16; Raises FY16/17 EPS by 2.1/2.4 pct

** Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd acted as the exclusive financial adviser to eClerx Services Ltd on this transaction ($1 = 0.9271 euro) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)