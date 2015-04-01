** India's Ashoka Buildcon jumps as much as 4.9 pct to highest since March 10

** Stock up 15 pct in six consecutive sessions of gains till Wednesday

** Rival Dilip Buildcon files for nearly $100 mln IPO - sources

** Speculation on relative valuations vs Dilip Buildcon driving shares - traders

** Ashoka trades at EV/EBITDA of 8.9x vs 13.3x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)