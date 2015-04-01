BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's Ashoka Buildcon jumps as much as 4.9 pct to highest since March 10
** Stock up 15 pct in six consecutive sessions of gains till Wednesday
** Rival Dilip Buildcon files for nearly $100 mln IPO - sources
** Speculation on relative valuations vs Dilip Buildcon driving shares - traders
** Ashoka trades at EV/EBITDA of 8.9x vs 13.3x of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday