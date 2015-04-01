BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Shares in India's Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co jump 6.5 pct
** The company said its board approved a debt restructuring package
** Debt restructuring will give the company more flexibility to concentrate on its core business- analysts
** Earlier last month, Reliance Infrastructure agreed to buy 18 percent stake in Pipavav for $130 mln (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday