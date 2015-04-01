** Shares in India's Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co jump 6.5 pct

** The company said its board approved a debt restructuring package

** Debt restructuring will give the company more flexibility to concentrate on its core business- analysts

** Earlier last month, Reliance Infrastructure agreed to buy 18 percent stake in Pipavav for $130 mln (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)