** Shares in Indian fertiliser companies surge

** Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers up 5.2 pct, National Fertilizers gains 6.1 pct, Zuari Agro Chemicals surges 12.7 pct and Chambal Fertilisers Chemicals adds 4.8 pct

** India's cabinet on Tuesday approved supply of gas for urea production at a uniform price to fertiliser plants

** The cabinet move is sector-positive and was long awaited-analysts

** "We believe the pooling mechanism is a precursor to urea decontrol," Edelweiss Securities (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)