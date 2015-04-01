BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Shares in Indian fertiliser companies surge
** Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers up 5.2 pct, National Fertilizers gains 6.1 pct, Zuari Agro Chemicals surges 12.7 pct and Chambal Fertilisers Chemicals adds 4.8 pct
** India's cabinet on Tuesday approved supply of gas for urea production at a uniform price to fertiliser plants
** The cabinet move is sector-positive and was long awaited-analysts
** "We believe the pooling mechanism is a precursor to urea decontrol," Edelweiss Securities (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday