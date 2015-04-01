** Shares in Century Textile and Industries gain 5 pct on continued speculation over restructuring in the group's business

** The company on March 23 said news on hiving off cement operations was not true and should be ignored

** Stock gains over 30 pct since February end

** Century Textile stock trades at EV/EBITDA of 12.8x vs 13.2x of large cap rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)