** Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd rises as much as 5.1 pct to hit an all-time high

** Trading in Ranbaxy shares will be suspended from April 6 due to amalgamation with Sun Pharma Industries - NSE

** Sun Pharmaceutical gains 4.3 pct

** Morgan Stanley says Sun Pharma is preparing for the transition to the next level - speciality business

** Says generic Nexium and hydroxychloroquine by Ranbaxy and Elepsia and Latanoprost drug by Sun Pharma unit Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co may provide good upside

** The investment bank maintains Sun Pharma among its best ideas and raises target to 1,241 rupees from 995