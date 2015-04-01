US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed after Trump fires FBI head
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)
** Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd rises as much as 5.1 pct to hit an all-time high
** Trading in Ranbaxy shares will be suspended from April 6 due to amalgamation with Sun Pharma Industries - NSE
** Sun Pharmaceutical gains 4.3 pct
** Morgan Stanley says Sun Pharma is preparing for the transition to the next level - speciality business
** Says generic Nexium and hydroxychloroquine by Ranbaxy and Elepsia and Latanoprost drug by Sun Pharma unit Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co may provide good upside
** The investment bank maintains Sun Pharma among its best ideas and raises target to 1,241 rupees from 995 (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)