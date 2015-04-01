BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
** RBI is expected to keep rates on hold at its policy review on April 7, but some analysts see small chance of a cut
** Still, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is expected to maintain a dovish stance
** Analysts say RBI could wait for inflation, food prices data but may cut again before its next review in early June if favourable
** Markets also gearing up for earnings, with Bajaj Corp due to report results next week
** The benchmark 10-yr bond yield is seen in a 7.70 to 7.80 pct range until RBI review
** A rate cut could push the 10-year bond yield down to 7.50 pct - traders
** Rupee is seen moving in a 61.80 to 62.80 range during the week
** The NSE index is seen in a range of 8,400 to 8,800
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tues: RBI policy review Thurs: Bajaj Corp, CMC Ltd earnings Fri: Trade deficit data (Tentative)
Weekly FX reserves data (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters. com)
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago