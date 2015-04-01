April 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. (NWB)

Issue Amount 250 million Sterling

Maturity Date March 07, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.840

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UK Gilt 5.0 pct due March 2018

Payment Date April 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Netherlands

ISIN XS1216020757

