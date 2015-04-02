April 2 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd

* Says sold 2,931 buses in March; 10,479 buses in Q1, down 1.8 percent y/y

* Says Hong Kong unit signs contract to sell buses worth $361 million to Venezuela's Fontur company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BQkMle; bit.ly/19LTZ2p

