April 2 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 12.8 percent y/y at 27.97 billion yuan ($4.51 billion)

* Says aims to sell more than 6.2 million vehicles in 2015, expects revenues to reach 697 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cdzkep

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1968 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)