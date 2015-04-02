BRIEF-Graincorp Ltd anticipates FY dividend to be 40-60 pct of underlying NPAT
* Graincorp anticipates its full year dividend will be 40-60% of underlying NPAT, in line with company's policy
(Refiles with additional bullet point)
April 2 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 12.8 percent y/y at 27.97 billion yuan ($4.51 billion)
* Says aims to sell more than 6.2 million vehicles in 2015, expects revenues to reach 697 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cdzkep
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1968 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Graincorp anticipates its full year dividend will be 40-60% of underlying NPAT, in line with company's policy
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m