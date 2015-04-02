BRIEF-Graincorp Ltd anticipates FY dividend to be 40-60 pct of underlying NPAT
* Graincorp anticipates its full year dividend will be 40-60% of underlying NPAT, in line with company's policy
April 2 Shenzhen Zqgame Co Ltd
* Says cancels assets acquisition plan, shares to resume trading on April 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y2cyv8; bit.ly/1Hm3j8T
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Graincorp anticipates its full year dividend will be 40-60% of underlying NPAT, in line with company's policy
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m