BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
April 2 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-stock Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit down 5.2 percent y/y at 645.6 million yuan ($104.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ITCXvT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1968 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.