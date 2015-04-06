** Suzlon Energy Ltd shares up 4.4 pct

** Nomura starts coverage with a "buy" rating and a target price of 38 rupees

** Says company to break even at net profit level by early FY17

** Adds Suzlon is well-placed to win back 50 pct market share in the domestic wind equipment market

** Stock so far had 3 buy ratings - Thomson Reuters data

** Suzlon is also rising ahead of rival Inox Wind Ltd's IPO-INWN.NS listing whose IPO was subscribed over 18 times