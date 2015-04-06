** Aban Offshore Ltd gains 6 pct; Chennai Petroleum Corp rises 4 pct

** Other Indian refiners that buy from Iran also gain. Essar Oil Ltd up 1 pct, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd advances 2.2 pct

** Iran says UN resolutions to be lifted immediately on final nuclear deal

** Iran, world powers reach initial deal on reining-in Tehran's nuclear programme

** Billions up for grabs if nuclear deal opens Iran's economy

** Suspension of sanctions on Iran will prop capex and smoothen banking transactions for companies operating in the region - Axis Capital (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)