** Adlabs Entertainment Ltd falls as much as 13.8 pct from the issue price of 180 rupees on stockmarket listing

** Theme park operator's IPO subscribed 1.1 times last month

** Adlabs had revised the price band for its IPO to 180-215 rupees/share from 221-230 rupees/share

** Also, closing of the issue was extended to March 17 from March 12

** Stock recovers most of the intraday losses, trading at 176 rupees at 0455 GMT