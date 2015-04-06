US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
** Adlabs Entertainment Ltd falls as much as 13.8 pct from the issue price of 180 rupees on stockmarket listing
** Theme park operator's IPO subscribed 1.1 times last month
** Adlabs had revised the price band for its IPO to 180-215 rupees/share from 221-230 rupees/share
** Also, closing of the issue was extended to March 17 from March 12
** Stock recovers most of the intraday losses, trading at 176 rupees at 0455 GMT (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.