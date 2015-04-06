** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains as much as 3.5 pct to hit all-time high of 1,119 rupees/share

** The Medicines Company settles Angiomax drug patent litigation with Sun

** To permit Sun Pharma unit to market generic bivalirudin product in U.S. on June 30,2019, or earlier in some circumstances

** Market size of this drug estimated at $600 mln - Analysts

** Sun may enjoy six months exclusive sales on this drug - Analysts