US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains as much as 3.5 pct to hit all-time high of 1,119 rupees/share
** The Medicines Company settles Angiomax drug patent litigation with Sun
** To permit Sun Pharma unit to market generic bivalirudin product in U.S. on June 30,2019, or earlier in some circumstances
** Market size of this drug estimated at $600 mln - Analysts
** Sun may enjoy six months exclusive sales on this drug - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.